Kohli ton fires India to 472/5 at tea; trail Australia by 8 runs

A long-due century from former skipper Virat Kohli helped India reach a total of 472/5 at tea on day 4 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The second session of the day saw dismissal of wicketkeeper K S Bharat (44 off 88), while the main highlight was Kohli's ton, a feat the former skipper has failed to achieve in the longest form, since 2019 against Bangladesh.

In the bowling front, spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy picked up 2 wickets each.

Virat Kohli (135 off 291) and Axar Patel (38 off 75) are currently at the crease, as India trail Australia by 8 runs.