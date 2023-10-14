Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kohli wears wrong jersey, rushes back to dugout to change

The Delhi dazzler initially took the field wearing a jersey with plain white stripes on the shoulders instead of the shirt that has the tri-coloured stripes on it.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 12:47 IST

Follow Us

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli was on Saturday forced to leave the field after the Indian batting maestro, inadvertently, wore the wrong jersey ahead of their high-profile World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan here.

Realising the mistake, Kohli, architect of some of India's biggest wins over Pakistan, left the field in the seventh over and returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.

The Delhi dazzler initially took the field wearing a jersey with plain white stripes on the shoulders instead of the shirt that has the tri-coloured stripes on it.

Track live updates from the India vs Pakistan World Cup

While the normal Indian jersey has three white stripes, a special one has been made for the World Cup with the tri-coloured stripes on the shoulder.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the big game.

Both India and Pakistan entered the match with two successive wins under their belt from as many outings.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 12:47 IST)
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketCricket World CupICC World CupTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT