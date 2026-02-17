<p>Ahmedabad: Chugging along smoothly and looking every bit the team to beat, the only hiccup for India so far in this ICC T20 World Cup has been destructive opener Abhishek Sharma’s inability to open his account in the two games he has played.</p>.<p>Taking the field despite suffering from stomach illness, the 25-year-old got out for a first-ball duck in the first match against the USA in Mumbai. He missed the second game vs Namibia after being hospitalised but departed for a four-ball duck versus Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is dead.<p>The key cog in India’s immensely successful run over the last 20 months, Abhishek has picked up four noughts in his last seven innings. While it has not reached worrying signs yet as benefit of the doubt must be given to the southpaw as he has just recovered from illness, it’s no secret that teams are now studying him deeply to find ways to get him out early.</p>.<p>India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, addressing the media on Tuesday ahead of the final Group A game versus minnows Netherlands, said the think-tank is not worried and confident about the Punjabi turning things around quickly. “Before falling ill, Abhishek had made runs in the preceding games. Sometimes, in T20s, a 10-ball 30 is very important. It’s not like he hasn’t scored runs. We don’t focus on just one batter but all of them.</p>.<p>“T20 is a high-risk game. Players will get out (in going for quick runs). If we start stressing (on a couple of failures), then players will come under unnecessary pressure. He's in a good form, he’s got a clear plan, he's got a clear mindset, and that is what matters for us.”</p>.<p>The game against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium offers India a chance to get used to the conditions as they’ll be playing South Africa in the first Super Eights at the same venue on Sunday. If they make it to the final and don’t play Pakistan, the title clash will also be here. Kotak said the team has that on their minds and is keen on keeping the foot firmly on the pedal.</p>.<p>“For us, every match is important. But at this ground we have a match on 22nd. Final also could happen here. So, obviously, it's good for the players to get used to the conditions. I don't think there will be experiments. But, looking at the wicket and conditions, there might be something different. But I don't really think that we look at it as a game which is not important. Because I think every game is important. We played last game with the same intent. And I think we'll play the next game with the same intent as well. We want to maintain the momentum.”</p>