Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Abhishek Sharma to come good

The key cog in India’s immensely successful run over the last 20 months, Abhishek has picked up four noughts in his last seven innings.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 15:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupSitanshu Kotakabhishek sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us