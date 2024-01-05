Koushik demolishes Punjab with career best figures

SCORE BOARD

PUNJAB (I Innings): Prabhsimran Singh c Pandey b Koushik 5 (14b 1x4) Abhishek Sharma b Kousik 26 (40b 4x4 1x6) Naman Dhir c Sharath b Koushik 4 (7b 1x4) Mandeep Singh c Pandey b Koushik 1 (15) Nehal Wadhera c Sharath b Koushik 44 (79b 7x4) Gitansh Khera c Sharath b Koushik 27 (44b 5x4) Prerit Dutta c Shararth b Vyshak 8 (15b 2x4) Mayank Markande (not out) 26 (44b 5x5) Siddharth Kaul c Sharath b Koushik 0 (1b) Arshdeep Singh b Vyshak 7 (5b 1x6) Baltej Singh c sub (Bedare) b Rohit 0 (17b). Extras (LB-3 W-1) 4. TOTAL (all out 46.5 overs) 152. Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Prabhsimran) 2-23 (Dhir) 3-36 (Abhishek) 4-37 (Mandeep) 5-89 (Khera) 6-106 (Dutta) 7-122 (Wadhera) 8-122 (Kaul) 9-131 (Arshdeep). Bowling: Vidwath Kaverappa 11-0-54-0 V Koushik 15-6-41-7 Vyshak V 13-0-35-2 Rohit Kumar A C 6.5-1-18-1 Shubhang Hegde 1-0-1-0.

KARNATAKA (I Innings): R Samarth b Dutta 38 (62b 5x4) Mayank Agarwal c Dhir b Arshdeep 0 Devdutt Padikkal (batting) 80 (80b 14x4) SJ Nikin Jose lbw 8 (26b) Manish Pandey (batting) 13 (22b). Extras (LB-3) 3. TOTAL (for 3 wkts 33 overs) 142. Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Agarwal) 2-92 (Samarth) 3-110 (Jose). Bowling: Baltej Singh 10-1-30-0 Arshdeep Singh 8-1-37-1 Siddarth Kaul 6-0-40-0 Prerit Dutta 4-0-18-1 Naman Dhir 4-1-13-1 Mayank Markande 1-0-1-0. Brief scores of other Group C games: (In Agartala): Tripura: 261/4 in 74 overs (Sridam Paul 112 Sudip Chatterjee 42 Ganesh Satish 59 n.o.; Lakshya Garg 2-38) vs Goa. In Chandigarh: Chandigarh: 96 all out in 38.3 overs (Himanshu Sangwan 2-32 Yuvraj Singh 5-10) vs Railways: 73/0 in 16 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 45 n.o. Vivek Singh 28 n.o.). In Valsad: Gujarat: 236 all out in 72.3 overs (Manan Hingrajia 65 Kshitij Patel 33 Umang Kumar 76 Ripal Patel 27; Sandeep Warrier 4-57 Mohammed Mohammed 5-44) vs Tamil Nadu.