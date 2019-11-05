KPL betting: Lookout circulars against 2 bookies

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued lookout circulars against two Dubai-based bookies, who are said to be involved in betting and fixing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches.

The accused, Sayyam and Jattin, had fled the country soon after the arrest of Ali Asfak Thara, the owner of KPL team Belagavi Panthers, in September this year.

A senior police officer said: “We are trying to arrest and bring them back to the country. It is suspected that the duo, apart from betting, is also involved in match-fixing and has contacts with international players.”

The duo’s arrest could throw light on their international links and reveal the magnitude of the racket, he added.

During the interrogation, Ali is believed to have told the police he operated through Sayyam and Jattin.

The police have sent the lookout circular to all the airports.

After taking up the case, the CCB arrested four accused, including Ali, Bhuvanesh, a drummer of Bellary Tuskers, and Bengaluru Blasters’ coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanath.

The police have also questioned many players and staff of other teams, who were reportedly in touch with Ali.