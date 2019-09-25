KPL team owner held for betting

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested the owner of Belagavi Panthers, Ali Asfak Thara, in connection with an international betting scam in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, (Crime) told reporters that Ali, who was taken for questioning on September 20 for contacting players of other teams and also for his involvement in betting, was arrested on Tuesday after the police found evidence that he was in contact with a bookie in Dubai and giving him information about the matches.

He added that Ali placed bets with the bookie. Ali was arrested on charges of betting and is being questioned about match-fixing. The players are also being questioned.

A senior police officer said that Ali was in touch with bookies in Dubai and Mumbai and was a link between the players and bookies. The officer said he handled the players' accommodation and instructed them on how to play, all the while running a betting racket. The bets, which run into crores, were on a ball-to-ball basis and Ali would inform the bookies about the ball being delivered or played, the officer added.

He also said that the police questioned nearly 30 players after learning that Ali was in constant touch with them. This came to light after CCB officials analysed Ali’s mobile phones and laptop.

National and international players were aware about the racket but complained only after the anti-corruption unit of the BCCI investigated and filed a case.