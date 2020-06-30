Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months

Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Jun 30 2020, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 17:19 ist
Recently, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had begun batting in the nets in his native Rajkot. Credit: AFP Photo

Confined within the four walls of his home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday resumed outdoor training after more than three months.

The Baroda cricketer, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, had represented India in 18 T20 Internationals till date.

"Began my day with a run out on the field.. feels good to be back out there again," tweeted the elder among the Pandya brothers and also posted a picture of his workout.

Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since March 25, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

India pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first BCCI accredited player to resume training last month when he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Recently, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had begun batting in the nets in his native Rajkot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Krunal Pandya
Cricket
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 