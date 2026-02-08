Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy 2026 | Kruthik Krishna's day out in Mumbai

The 23-year-old took six catches and effected a stumping for a Karnataka record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Ranji Trophy. Photo by G Krishnan
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 16:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us