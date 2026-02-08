<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a>’s wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna created a State record of seven dismissals in an innings when he took six catches in Mumbai’s second innings in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> quarterfinal on Sunday to add to his stumping of Yashasvi Jaiswal the previous day.</p>.<p>Krishna’s effort is laudable as it has come in only his second Ranji Trophy appearance, having made his debut against Punjab in the last league match the previous week in Mohali, taking over the big gloves from KL Shrijith.</p>.<p>It was a challenge to keep wickets at the MCA-BKC ground that offered a lot of bounce to the fast bowling trio of Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vidyadhar Patil. Barring the odd lapse here and there, Krishna held on to most of the edges that came his way. And he even made a couple of acrobatic collections with the ball rising over his head.</p>.<p>Elated about his record in only his second first-class match, Kruthik said: “The start of Day 3 didn't go that well for me as I left a couple of byes through my hands. And then, two-three balls just popped out of my hand. All these things were running in my mind, creating doubts. But, playing quarterfinals against Mumbai meant everything. Our bowlers came in really well and got those nicks. I'm just really grateful for all the chances that came my way and I was able to take all those chances.”</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Jaspreet Singh story: From Phagwara to Uber driver in England to Italian cricket team.<p>With varying paces of Prasidh, Vidyadhar and Vidwath, the 23-year-old Kruthik felt the Test paceman was more challenging to keep.</p>.<p>“Prasidh was a little bit challenging because he has the extra bit of bounce and then the ball wobbles. And, especially for Prasidh, it swings at the last moment. Also, I have played most of my cricket with Vidwath and Vidyadhar while this is the second or third time playing with Prasidh.”</p>.<p>Hailing from Mandya and playing all his childhood there, he moved to Bengaluru to train at the KSCA academy post-Covid to realise his dream of playing at higher levels.</p>.<p>A big admirer of MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha, Kruthik had a chance to pick the latter’s brains during his days as an NCA trainee in Bengaluru when the India gloveman was also there ahead of a series about seven years ago.</p>.<p>He said: “My idols were MS Dhoni, and after I turned 16, I looked up to Saha because he's been one of India's finest wicketkeepers in any condition, be it turning tracks or when the ball is swinging. As a keeper, he used to create those chances. And obviously, Dhoni is a legend.”</p>