<p>Bengaluru: As the Karnataka State Cricket Association kicks off its new season on April 15, it has brought about a few key changes, with two things that stand out: players who obtain NOCs from KSCA to play for other states will have to undergo a mandatory cooling-off period of one season to be eligible to represent the state again, and compulsory coloured clothing for teams playing in white-ball tournaments.</p>.<p>“The one-season cooling-off period for players returning to the Karnataka fold after having obtained an NOC to represent other states has been in the rule book for a long time. It just wasn’t followed strictly. But we will be adhering to it strictly from this season onwards,” KSCA secretary Santosh Menon told DH. </p>.<p>“Another major rule is, we have decided to play limited-overs cricket with coloured clothing and white balls. Right from the start of the tournament, even the IV and V Division, all of them will play matches with white balls and coloured clothing. That’s mandatory. We at the KSCA want to take the game forward at all levels,” said Menon.</p>.<p>Another key change the current dispensation, which took office in December last year, has brought about this season is allowing under-23 players, who would have played three or fewer matches in red-ball tournaments in I, II, and III Division, to represent any team in IV and V Division in red-ball events. Each team in IV and V Division can sign a maximum of two such U-23 players.</p>.Day after MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad meets CM Siddaramaiah & his deputy DKS.<p>“What happens is, there is probably a 19-year-old boy. He gets to play only two league matches in red-ball tournaments. And then, unfortunately is not able to make it to the state team. So, he doesn’t have much cricket left in October, November. So, instead of whiling away time, he can always play for a 4th or 5th Division club. This way, the player is engaged throughout,” said Menon.</p>.<p><strong>Draw Ceremony</strong></p>.<p>The KSCA also conducted the draw ceremony for the season-opening GI Kasturirangan Memorial T20 tournament in the presence of the clubs’ respective presidents and secretaries and was streamed live on the association’s social media channel on Monday. </p>.<p>“This is something we will be doing for all tournaments to ensure transparency in the finalisation of fixtures and venues. Some people say that, okay, one particular club’s matches were put in only IAF or RSI and not in Chinnaswamy (Stadium) and they didn’t get BGS. So, we have done the ties already. But nobody knows who is playing. A is playing B in BGS. And C is playing D in Alur,” said Menon.</p>.<p>“So, who is A, who is B, who is C, who is D was decided today (Monday). Teams were seeded based on performances in the 2024-25 season.</p>.<p>“It’s similar to the Champions League draw in football; we have taken a leaf out of that. This ensures there’s fairness and no fingers of favouritism are pointed at the KSCA.”</p>