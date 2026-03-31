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KSCA: Cooling-off period to be implemented strictly for returning players

The KSCA also conducted the draw ceremony for the season-opening GI Kasturirangan Memorial T20 tournament in the presence of the clubs’ respective presidents and secretaries.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:42 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:42 IST
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