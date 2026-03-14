<p>The Karnataka government-appointed expert committee conducted a full-scale mock demonstration of the match-day arrangements at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday to check the venue’s preparedness to host IPL matches.</p>.<p>Multiple sources told <em>DH</em> that the Karnataka State Cricket Association had successfully completed many of the safety works that were proposed by the committee. The mock drill was carried out for about two and a half hours in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 noon with over 50 people assisting in the inspection. </p>.<p>According to sources, the gates of the stadium have now been widened to accommodate the crowds and new gates have been added on Cubbon Road.</p>.<p>“The crowd will now shift from Queen’s Road to Cubbon Road, which has wider footpaths. The design of the stadium is such that crowds entering from Queen’s Road don’t have enough holding area for waiting. Now, with new gates on Cubbon Road, the crowd management will be better,” one of the sources told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.Doesn’t concern us, it’s not IPL: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Sunrisers Leeds' signing of Abrar.<p>The number of cameras have been increased from 160 to 500, sources said.</p>.<p>An official response from the state government, however, is only expected on March 16, a day after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players begin to assemble at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>KSCA, based on the recommendation of the expert committee, had agreed to take up works in three phases. Sources said that a majority of the works that are supposed to be taken up in phase 1 have been completed.</p>.<p>“On Friday, KSCA presented a mock-up along with the preparations made. Over the last few days, works have picked up pace. They have identified emergency exits and triage plans are in place. Only final touches like installation of sign boards are pending,” yet another source said.</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> had earlier reported that the KSCA was lagging behind in taking up the works and following the reports, the works are said to have been expedited.</p>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the IPL schedule, and said in the accompanying statement that the games in Bengaluru are subject to the approval from the expert committee.</p>.<p>While the final approval seems a mere formality, there is still an air of uncertainty about RCB playing their home matches in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>KSCA, however, appeared confident of the job they have done over the last seven weeks. </p>.<p>“There was a full-scale mock demonstration in the morning and with what was evident, things are looking very promising. We also have an official meeting on March 16,” KSCA president B K Ventakesh Prasad told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>To ensure immediate response to any problems, KSCA is also said to be closely working with two well-known private hospitals in the city to provide immediate emergency care.</p>.<p>With such developments, sources said that the expert committee was convinced about the implementation of the recommendation suggested in phase 1.</p>.<p>“However, a majority of the physical works are proposed only in phase 2 and phase 3. These are crucial and are expected to be taken up after this IPL season,” sources said.</p>.<p>Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad here in their campaign opener on March 28 and will then take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on<br />April 5. </p>.<p>RCB will play five home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with two other home games to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in<br />Raipur. </p>