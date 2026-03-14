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KSCA holds mock drill to get IPL-ready, awaits govt response

Multiple sources told DH that the Karnataka State Cricket Association had successfully completed many of the safety works that were proposed by the committee.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:50 IST
Sports NewsKarnatakaIPL

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