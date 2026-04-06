Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KSCA officially unveils Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Stands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs with 619 and 337 wickets respectively while Dravid (13,288) is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests for the country.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 23:14 IST
Sports NewsAnil KumbleRahul DravidKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us