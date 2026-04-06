<p>The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday officially unveiled the two ends at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after former India captains Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s game against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. </p>.<p>The old BEML end was renamed after Dravid while the pavilion end was honoured after Kumble. </p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujith Somasundar, along with secretary Santosh Menon and other association members. </p>.<p>Both of Dravid and Kumble’s families were also in attendance for the special occasion. </p>.Rahul Dravid to be conferred with BCCI's Col C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.<p>The KSCA in February had announced that Dravid, Kumble and former India cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy will have stands/ends honoured after them. </p>.<p>“It’s been a second home to me. It’s been a place where we’ve probably spent more time than we have in our houses. But it’s also a place that has truly given me everything I am today. I can never be grateful enough for what the KSCA and this great, iconic ground have given me in my life,” Dravid had earlier said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile Kumble also shared the attachment he has with the venue since his childhood days.</p>.<p>“Coming here to watch a match as a nine-year-old and then to see my name on top of a pavilion is very special,” he had said.</p>.<p>Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs with 619 and 337 wickets respectively while Dravid (13,288) is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests for the country. </p>