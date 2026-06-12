Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KSCA rolls out key rule changes for Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament

The changes announced during the trophy unveiling ceremony largely were with respect to the Impact Player (IP) rule and Free hit.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 19:09 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka NewsCricketKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us