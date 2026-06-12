KSCA rolls out key rule changes for Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament

<p>Bengaluru: Cricket has seen many significant changes over the years. While some innovations have transformed how the sport is consumed, others have disturbed its fundamental tenet: The balance between bat and ball. </p>.<p>In an attempt to level the playing field, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) has introduced a few changes to Playing Conditions for the fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament.</p>.<p>The changes that were announced during the trophy unveiling ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday afternoon, largely were with respect to the Impact Player (IP) rule and Free hit. </p>.KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy to be held from June 20 to July 12 in Mysuru, Hubballi.<p>Just like how the Indian Premier League (IPL) introduced the IP rule with the motive to hand exposure to the local talent, the same will be applied in the Maharaja Trophy as well. However, the teams will have to submit their playing XIs before the toss, ensuring teams to strategically think before using it. </p>.<p>KSCA’s flagship T20 tournament will now see the officials not awarding runs to the batter if and when they are dismissed off a free-hit delivery. </p>.<p>In addition to this, if a batter is signalled out by the on-field umpires, but if the decision is overturned, the runs accumulated during play will be awarded to the batter. </p>.<p>Speaking at the event, the legendary Rahul Dravid, who alongside KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, unveiled the trophy, said that competition is a solid platform for upcoming talents from Karnataka to showcase their skills, which in turn can open IPL doors. </p>.<p>“It gives me great pride to unveil the Maharaja Trophy, one of the most important tournaments in the KSCA calendar,” Dravid said. “And it’s really nice to see that the fifth edition is going to be conducted in three cities. It gives people the opportunity to see the best talents live from Karnataka. </p>.<p>“As I have been involved with the IPL for many years, I know for a fact that it is a tournament that is followed by a lot of IPL teams. There will be a lot of scouts who watch the game live. The scores of these games are watched very closely. The stats and data are collected from here and into the IPL. And a good example is Yash Raj Punja.”</p>.<p>Fans can secure their seats for the Mysuru leg of the tournament as the tickets will go live on District (Zomato platform) from 3:00 pm on June 12. The prices will range from Rs 100 to Rs 250.</p>