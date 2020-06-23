KSCA set to hold training camp from Monday

After a lull of three months, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is set to spring back into action from next Monday with training camps for cricketers from three categories.

The core groups of the Karnataka Senior section, U-23 and U-19 will visit the KSCA in batches for conditioning and skill sessions from Monday. “There are 30 players from each group. We will have a staggered programme for players of the three groups as we don’t want to have more than 15 people from one group a day,” said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

“It also depends on the availability of the players as well. Many of the senior players are employed in banks. So we will prepare the schedule that’s convenient to all,” Menon added.

The KSCA began preparations to resume cricketing activities with the routine medical tests for players on Monday. “We had the yearly medical screenings for 30 senior players. The full-body tests are for the doctors and trainers to understand the physiology of the players before the season. We will finish this on Wednesday and move on to finalise the programme for the camp.” said Menon.

In the camp, the KSCA plans to focus on yoga, strength and conditioning and skills. “Since gym and swimming pools aren’t supposed to be opened as per government guidelines, we will just start off with ground training,” Menon said.

Yere Goud, the coach of the Karnataka senior team and in-charge of the training programme, said it won’t be possible to hold full-fledged ‘nets’ sessions.

“We will have fielding drills only for two-three players at a time. At the ‘nets’, we will be using bowling machines. When this is happening, the other players will be at the yoga class. The rest will be at the conditioning session. This is how we have planned. We have had a discussion with coaches and physios of the respective age groups. We will do this in the KSCA main ground and at the ‘B’ ground, Goud said.

Mental health

Menon said the KSCA is also mulling educative programmes for its cricketers with mental health being one of their priorities. The Covid-19 pandemic has had an affect on players’ mental state across the globe. With many tournaments cancelled and many more looking doubtful, players from different sports are anxious about the uncertain future.

“We will have a programme on mental health. In that we will have experts talking to players on sports psychology and mental toughness. If there are some players who require counselling, we will arrange for that as well,” he said.

With the rise in cases of the Covid-19 in the city, several clubs and players have expressed concern over their safety. Due to this, the KSCA’s plan to resume league cricket from early June has suffered a setback.