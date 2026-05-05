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KSCA to form Governing Council to run Maharaja & Maharani Cups

KSCA intends to offset the costs through franchise fees, sponsorships and other sources of revenue.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketKSCA

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