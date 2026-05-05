<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)</a> will hold a Special General Meeting on Friday, where it will formally ratify the Governing Council, in line with the IPL, that would oversee the conduct of the Maharaja and Maharani T20 tournaments, scheduled to be held in August.</p>.<p>According to the KSCA bye-laws, any franchise-based T20 tournament conducted by the association must be run by a Governing Council. The GC will consist of seven members: (a) two ex-officio members: Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer of the KSCA; (b) two members elected by the General Body at SGM; (c) one representative nominated by the Cricket Players’ Association (Karnataka members); (d) the nominated managing committee member who is the nominee of the Accountant General of Karnataka and (e) the CEO of the KSCA. </p>.KSCA allays fears on CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p>The seven members who will form the GC are: (a) Secretary Santosh Menon and Treasurer BN Madhukar, (b) former managing committee members AV Shashidhar and MS Keshav, (c) Anita Bhat Wagle (d) Yamini from AG office and (e) KSCA CEO Shubhendu Ghosh.</p>.<p>It has been learnt that four persons filed nominations for the two posts in category (b), including KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, but both pulled out of the election race. Since only two candidates are in the fray, there won’t be any polls on Friday and Shashidhar and Keshav will be elected unanimously.</p>.<p>“The right way of doing a franchisee-based tournament, you have to call for a Special General Body meeting, form the Governing Council and the council has to administer the tournament,” Mruthyunjaya, who pulled out of the race in support of Shashidhar, told <em>DH</em>. “This is as per the KSCA bye-laws. The new committee is just following the existing rules.”</p>.<p>Apart from ratifying the GC, Friday’s SGM will also approve the budgets for the Maharaja & Maharani Cup. The proposed budget for the Maharaja Cup is Rs 16 crore, that includes Rs 4 cr as broadcast fee, Rs 3 cr as TV production costs, Rs 5 cr as event management costs and Rs 3 cr as infrastructure expenses. </p><p>KSCA intends to offset the costs through franchise fees, sponsorships and other sources of revenue.</p>