KSCA to hold camp from Monday

After a lull of three months, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is set to spring back into action from next Monday with training camps for cricketers from three categories. The core groups of the Karnataka Senior section, U-23 and U-19 will visit the KSCA in batches for conditioning and skill sessions from Monday. “There are 30 players from each group. We will have a staggered programme for players of the three groups as we don’t want to have more than 15 people from one group a day,” said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

“It also depends on the availability of the players as well. Many of the senior players are employed in banks. So we will prepare the schedule that’s convenient to all,” Menon added.

The KSCA began preparations to resume cricketing activities with the routine medical tests for players on Monday. “We had the yearly medical screenings for 30 senior players. The full-body tests are for the doctors and trainers to understand the physiology of the players before the season. We will finish this on Wednesday and move on to finalise the programme for the camp.” said Menon.

In the camp, the KSCA plans to focus on yoga, strength and conditioning and skills. Yere Goud, the coach of the Karnataka senior team and in-charge of the training programme, said it won’t be possible to hold full-fledged ‘nets’ sessions.

“We will have fielding drills only for two-three players at a time. At the ‘nets’, we will be using bowling machines. This is how we have planned. We have had a discussion with coaches and physios of the respective age groups. We will do this in the KSCA main ground and at the ‘B’ ground, Goud said.