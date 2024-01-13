'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvraj sees nothing wrong in Kohli, Rohit returning to T20I

"I can say Rohit has been a great captain he's got five IPL trophies, he took us to the (World Cup) final. He has been one of our great captains of IPL and India. We have to manage his workload."

Asked whether Rohit or Hardik Pandya should be named as the captain in the T20 World Cup, he said: 'I don't know what's the situation with Hardik's fitness at the moment. That is selectors' call.'

Pandya is all set to captain the five-time IPL winning captain Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.