I have become more mature as a bowler: Kuldeep

Kuldeep said he has become more mature as a bowler since his debut here seven years ago against Australia.

"It was an interesting phase. I have become a lot more mature about my bowling. I understand my game a lot better now. I know how to read the wicket. I have worked a lot on my fitness in the last 18 months and I have been able to make certain changes in my bowling because of improved fitness. Doing specific things on my fitness which is allowing me to bowl long spells, (in) Rajkot and Ranchi also I bowled long spells. I have gotten used to it now," he offered.

Of the five dismissals, Ollie Pope's dismissal was perhaps the most impressive one. As the batter stepped out, as is his wont, Kuldeep pulled the length back and bowled a googly as Dhruv Jurel stumper the right-hander. It was in fact Jurel's message about the batter's propensity to stride forward that led to the dismissal.

"Pope’s batting style is such that he prefers stepping out of the crease, and wants to dominate the spinners," Kuldeep pointed out. "So, if you have variation up your sleeve, you can try that. You can bowl three dots and then think what can be done next. It’s the job of the keepers to tell us what’s to be done since they read the game from behind the stumps. But he stepped out a bit early, so I had to change the variation and that worked."