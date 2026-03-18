India player Kuldeep Yadav, the 31-year-old wristspinner, married his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14.
A host of prominent personalities from politics and the cricketing world gathered here for the grand wedding reception of India player Kuldeep Yadav.
The evening was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP presidentAkhilesh Yadav, India coach Gautam Gambhir, among other dignitaries.
Kuldeep's teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also graced their presence at the reception.
Published 18 March 2026, 06:27 IST