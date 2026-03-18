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Kuldeep Yadav wedding reception: Yogi Adityanath, Shikhar Dhawan among star-studded guest list

A host of prominent personalities from politics and the cricketing world gathered here for the grand wedding reception of India player Kuldeep Yadav.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:27 IST
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India player Kuldeep Yadav, the 31-year-old wristspinner, married his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14.

India player Kuldeep Yadav, the 31-year-old wristspinner, married his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14.

PTI

A host of prominent personalities from politics and the cricketing world gathered here for the grand wedding reception of India player Kuldeep Yadav.

A host of prominent personalities from politics and the cricketing world gathered here for the grand wedding reception of India player Kuldeep Yadav.

PTI

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The evening was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, India coach Gautam Gambhir, among other dignitaries.

The evening was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, India coach Gautam Gambhir, among other dignitaries.

X/Akhilesh Yadav

Kuldeep's teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also graced their presence at the reception.

Kuldeep's teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also graced their presence at the reception. 

Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

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Published 18 March 2026, 06:27 IST
weddingYogi AdityanathKuldeep YadavShikhar Dhawan

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