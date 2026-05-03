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Lakshmi Mittal, Adar Poonawalla-led group to buy Rajasthan Royals for ₹15,600 crore

Mittal will hold about 75 per cent of the franchise along with his family, while Poonawalla ​is set ⁠to own around 18 per cent.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:22 IST
CricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsAdar PoonawallaLakshmi Mittal

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