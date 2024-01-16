Lara says West Indies players can't be faulted for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture

“We’ve got to face the facts. The franchise cricket that is being played around the world, it is very difficult for the West Cricket Board to compete with such lucrative opportunities that our cricketers have."

He said it would be difficult to change the mindset of the current crop of players, and so the West Indies Cricket Board must try to instill in the next generation the importance of representing their part of the world on the global stage. He said that push must be made in underage cricket and at schools.