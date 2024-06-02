Last dance of two behemoths?

New York: Many a moon ago, a Prince and a Pretender went to battle against a past they were told they couldn’t live up to, against opponents they were told they couldn’t stand up to.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have spent the last 17 years in the trenches, fighting battles against misplaced narratives, mighty oppositions, themselves and occasionally each other.
Forgotten or ignored as it might be, they have won as many battles as they have won hearts and a loyal fanbase, but we would be remiss if all the wars they have taken the knee at the end of it are ignored.
They have been part of a few, even have reaped the rewards of being on sides which won, but they couldn’t/ wouldn’t call those their own triumphs.
This was the era of M S Dhoni, and as talented and prodigious as they were with the bat, they were but foot soldiers acting at the behest of someone who will go down as one of the greatest leaders the sport has ever seen.
Kohli and Rohit were fated to be the Prince and the Pretender of the new generation.
Kohli, having made his One-Day International debut in 2008, went on to win the 50-over World Cup in 2011 - his maiden big-ticket event.
Rohit, having made his ODI debut in September 2007, was fast-tracked into the Twenty20 International team. He went on to win the 2007 World Cup - maiden big-ticket event.
Since then, three 50-over World Cups have gone by. Since then, seven T20 World Cups have passed. India’s record in those ten International Cricket Council (ICC) events reads 0-10.
The only time they triumphed together at a quasi-war was when they claimed the 2013 Champions Trophy.
So, for the last 11 years, they have gone on to become behemoths despite their inability to win a title? Well, yes, and no.
Yes, they have not won a title and have often received flak for it, but the loyalty and the fanfare aren’t without reason.
They both might be contrasting as people, as a result, batters, but never did they want to settle for seconds. They wanted it all.
They couldn’t have it, not even when they assembled one of the greatest Indian white-ball teams ever, only to lose to Australia in the World Cup final on November 19 last year.
Now, they’re on the threshold of their last chance, some might even call it the ‘Last Dance’. They are at the T20 World Cup in the Americas to establish a triumph they can call their own.
As fit as Kohli might look, one cannot ignore the fact that that sexy, time-defying, performance-driven machine sits on a 35-year-old frame.
That Rohit is 37-year-old comes as no surprise, nothing sexy there. If anything the earliest images to emerge from the United States make him look older.
The man is a throwback, and while you wouldn’t have it any other way because occasionally you need to take a break from all the mass-produced testosterone in the team, you know his time has come.
This is the end of the era for the Prince and the Pretender.
They surely won’t call it quits as soon as this tournament is over because experience isn’t a trifling matter when it comes to red-ball cricket, but as white-ball giants, this is it.
The next T20 World Cup is in 2026. Rohit will be touching 40. Kohli will be 38.
The next 50-over World Cup is a year after that.
Unless they pull off a victory at the event and convince their relevance to the system again, and again, and again, there is no way they are going to stick around for either of those tournaments.
It’s impressive enough that they rewrote their internal strike-rate formulas to find success over the last couple of years, but they will always play catch-up, and not allow an entirely new generation, with entirely novel white-ball desires and ideas, to make the way.
Kohli and Rohit will go down as two of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. One of those can even stake that claim in Tests, but as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, these two have had few parallels.
The fact that we were blessed with a legacy of such charisma and class only a few years after an entire generation of white-ball savants moved on is a testament to what we possess as a nation.
They were never the best of friends, but then again, who needs friends when you can have a fellow soldier instead? In the end, that’s what Kohli and Rohit will go down as two men who fought together the world from the trenches.
They couldn’t see eye to eye on a lot, but when they did, it was beautiful. But, all good things, even this song of ice and fire, will come to an end.
Better to burn out than fade away. Coach Rahul Dravid must be feeling the same.