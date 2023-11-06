Last two games have shown what Iyer is capable of: Rohit Sharma

"We needed Kohli to go out there and play the situation. We then knew we had to keep it in the right areas and let the pitch do the rest. [on Shreyas Iyer] Even if the faith hadn't been repaid, I would have still stuck to them. We need to keep the trust. It can't be done every day," said Rohit.

In the same match, Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to take five wickets, and Mohammed Shami who took crucial wickets ensured that South Africa suffered its greatest loss in the World Cup.

Shami has taken 16 wickets for India in just four matches and is one of the top five leading wicket takers of this World Cup.

“For Shami to come back the way he has, shows the mindset. The last two games have shown what Iyer is capable of,” said Rohit, as per Hindustan Times.

"If you look at how we have played in the last three games, we have adapted better. We were put under pressure against England. But we got a decent score and then the seamers did the job. We lost a wicket in the first over. Then got runs and then the seamers did well," said the Indian skipper.

The Indians will play the Netherlands next in Bengaluru in their last league match.