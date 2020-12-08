Late DRS call an 'unacceptable mistake' admits Kohli

Late DRS call: Such mistakes not acceptable at highest level, admits Virat Kohli

The TV replays showed that it would have been LBW in India's favour

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Dec 08 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 21:14 ist
Australia's captain Aaron Finch (L) greets India's captain Virat Kohli at the end of Dettol T20 cricket series between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. Credit: AFP Photo

The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as "unacceptable".

It was in the 11th over that Wade was rapped on the pads by a Natarajan delivery that straightened after pitching. While the umpire ruled it not out, the Indian team, after some deliberations, decided to appeal and the umpire signalled for DRS.

However, Wade promptly objected stating that the stipulated 15 seconds for taking a review were over for the Indian team and the decision of allowing the DRS was overturned.

"That LBW was a strange one, we were still discussing that if ball was going down leg side and decided to go for the review but umpire said nothing can be done," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"We felt as management, such mistakes (being late) cannot be done at the highest level. In an important game it can prove really costly."

The TV replays showed that it would have been LBW in India's favour and what would pinch them is the victory margin of 12 runs as Wade added 30 more to his score of 50 at the time of the incident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Virat Kohli
DRS
Cricket

What's Brewing

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 