Legendary cricketer Shane Warne begins 'final journey' to Australia

Cricketer Warne begins 'final journey' to Australia

Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time, died on March 4 in Thailand

PTI
PTI, Bangkok,
  • Mar 10 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 11:03 ist
Shane Warne died on March 4. Credit: Action Images/Jason O'Brien

 Cricket great Shane Warne's mortal remains have started their final journey home. Just before dawn on Thursday, his coffin — draped in an Australian flag — was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport. Local media said a private jet was expected to fly Warne's body back to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time, died on March 4 while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

Also Read | Shane Warne: Wizard who made spin look cool

The Victoria state government is planning to host a state memorial service for Warne on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, home to many of Warne's greatest sports moments, after the family holds a private funeral.

“There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews posted Wednesday on social media.

The MCG was the stage of Warne's famous Ashes hat trick in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 during his final series before retiring from international cricket. He was born and raised in Melbourne.

Warne's family issued a statement late Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of 'a a never-ending nightmare'.

Shane Warne
Cricket news
Sports News
Austraila

