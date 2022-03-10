Legendary cricketer Shane Warne begins 'final journey' to Australia

Cricket great Shane Warne's mortal remains have started their final journey home. Just before dawn on Thursday, his coffin — draped in an Australian flag — was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport. Local media said a private jet was expected to fly Warne's body back to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.
Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time, died on March 4 while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.
Also Read | Shane Warne: Wizard who made spin look cool
The Victoria state government is planning to host a state memorial service for Warne on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, home to many of Warne's greatest sports moments, after the family holds a private funeral.
“There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews posted Wednesday on social media.
The MCG was the stage of Warne's famous Ashes hat trick in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 during his final series before retiring from international cricket. He was born and raised in Melbourne.
Warne's family issued a statement late Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of 'a a never-ending nightmare'.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Viruses can do good
DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?
Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia