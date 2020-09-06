Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

When Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley joined the bio-bubble about two months ago, ahead of the resumption of the suspended NBA League, he declared, “The bubble is what you make it.” Beverley’s words couldn’t have been wiser. No matter what measures authorities put in place, at the end of the day, it boils down to the people living in that self-contained environment to ensure they adhere to all the norms designed to make it as risk-free as possible from the spread of the coronavirus.

The bubble is not a physical or tangible entity as such; if anything, it is more a concept, though all these bubbles have fairly similar Standard Operating Procedures, often drawn from each other. These SOPs are customised depending on the number of teams, the personnel, the venues and the discipline involved for every specific sporting event.

The bubbles created for the three cricket series hosted by England against West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan were the safest because of fewer logistical challenges. With only two teams contesting at any given time and hotels situated inside the premises of the two stadiums – in Manchester and Southampton – where the matches were played, it was far easier to ensure that the bubble was not punctured. If at all it was broken, it was only because Jofra Archer chose to ignore instructions and drive home to Hove on his way to Manchester, and because Mohammad Hafeez opted to pose for a selfie with an elderly fan, even if that was inside the physical parameters of the bubble.

As has been witnessed during the completion of major European football leagues, each with a minimum of 18 teams, there have been incidents of players or non-playing staff testing positive once the restricted area has spread across cities. As sports activities continue in the new normal despite setbacks, Beverley’s words sound increasingly relevant.

Closer home, the delayed Indian Premier League will be starting in a fortnight in the United Arab Emirates. The unusually high number of positive cases in the Chennai Super Kings ranks and the exit from Dubai of their premier batsman Suresh Raina, reportedly due to fear of infection, have raised questions over the safety of the system put in place by the BCCI with the help of local authorities. Whether it was negligence on the part of a section of the CSK contingent, or a hole in the bubble, which resulted in 13 positive cases will never be known, though all indications are that at least the first of these individuals contracted the virus before the team left Chennai for Dubai.

One member of the vast IPL contingent already in the UAE shared his experiences of life in the IPL bubble – and life before stepping into it -- from the moment they landed there. The ‘bubble’ only kicked in after all squads completed six days in solitary quarantine, and tested negative thrice in that period. CSK’s bubble, naturally enough, was the last to take shape after the slew of positive tests within their ranks.

Six of the eight teams are staying in different hotels in Dubai, while Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are stationed in Abu Dhabi, also in separate hotels.