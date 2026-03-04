<p>The opening round of of the World Endurance Championship in Qatar became the latest sports event to be postponed in light of the escalating tension in the Middle East.</p><p>Here is a list of sporting events that have been either postponed or hit by travel disruption due to the Iran's ongoing conflict with the US and Israel. </p> .<p>This weekend's (March 8) season-opening Australian Grand Prix has been hit by travel chaos, but is not under threat. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said safety will be their main concern when taking a decision on next month's Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. "Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One world championship," he said <br></p>.<p>Play in the Fujairah Challenger event was halted abruptly due to a security alert before being cancelled for the remainder of the day. Authorities in Fujairah extinguished a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences in the oil industry zone.</p>.<p>The Qatar Football Association indefinitely postponed all football matches in the country, putting in doubt the Finalissima clash between European champions Spain and World Cup winners Argentina set for March 27 in Doha. All sporting events in Iran have been cancelled until further notice, including the country's top-flight Persian Gulf Pro League. All Asian Champions League Elite matches in the Middle East were also postponed. </p>.<p>India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was stranded for days at Dubai airport on her way to the All England Badminton Championships, and returned to India on Tuesday as the Badminton World Federation said the former world champion had withdrawn from the tournament.</p><p>"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu posted on X.</p>.<p>The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams' departure from India was delayed after their exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.</p><p>Zimbabwe were scheduled to return home via Dubai, but remain safe and well in India. Cricket West Indies said it was working with the sport's global governing body to make safe travel arrangements for its players and staff.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>