Listless India collapse against England for 78 in 3rd Test

Opener K L Rahul was dismissed for a duck and skipper Kohli was sent to the stands after scoring just 7 runs

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 19:28 ist
James Anderson celebrates clinching the prized scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A lacklustre Indian side collapsed to England's pace attack, putting up a mere 78 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings of the 3rd Test in Headingley.

Opener K L Rahul was dismissed for a duck and skipper Kohli was sent to the stands after scoring just 7 runs. Rohit Sharma was India's top scorer with 19 runs.

For England, James Anderson and Craig Overton picked up three wickets each, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran notched 2 each.

More to follow...

