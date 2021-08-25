Listless India collapse against England for 78 in 3rd Test

A lacklustre Indian side collapsed to England's pace attack, putting up a mere 78 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings of the 3rd Test in Headingley.

Opener K L Rahul was dismissed for a duck and skipper Kohli was sent to the stands after scoring just 7 runs. Rohit Sharma was India's top scorer with 19 runs.

For England, James Anderson and Craig Overton picked up three wickets each, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran notched 2 each.

