Livingstone smashes England to series-levelling win against West Indies

Set a formidable target of 329 to keep the three-match series alive, Livingstone cracked an unbeaten 124 off 85 balls including nine sixes as England timed their chase to perfection.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 00:26 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 00:26 IST
