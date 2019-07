Lowest Test innings totals after Ireland were bowled out for 38 by England in a 143-run defeat at Lord's on Friday (total, team, opponent, venue, year):

26 New Zealand v England Auckland 1955

30 South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 1896

30 South Africa v England Birmingham 1924

35 South Africa v England Cape Town 1899

36 South Africa v Australia Melbourne 1932

36 Australia v England Birmingham 1902

38 Ireland v England Lord's 2019