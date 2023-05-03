LSG-CSK match called off due to rain

LSG-CSK match called off due to rain, teams share points

Initially, the toss was also delayed because of rain

DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 19:07 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings match has been called off due to rain and as per rules both teams will share the points. CSK spinners were getting the best of LSG batters before the rain interrupted the game. Badoni however managed a 50 off 31 balls. Initially, the toss was also delayed because of rain.

More to follow...

IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
LSG
Cricket
Sports News

