Border Gavaskar Trophy: India crawl to 51 for 4 at lunch as top order crumbles

Save KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls), who displayed good technique and admirable temperament till he was at the crease, youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) were left searching for answers along with Virat Kohli (5), whose indifferent run of form continued.