Magical Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings

"It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there," he told reporters of the partnership with his captain, having come together at 91 for seven.

"We were keeping each other pretty calm with jokes most of the time.

"When he first came out, he goes, 'Don't worry, they’re four overs down, they're going to have an extra fielder in for the last four overs'.

"We just tried to keep the mood nice and light. Obviously, it wasn't an ideal situation, but we just tried to relax each other as much as we could."

Australia's first double-century maker in ODIs, Maxwell also became the first anywhere to reach 200 during an ODI chase.

He became the third player to score 200 at a World Cup, following Chris Gayle's 219 against Zimbabwe in 2015 and Martin Guptill's 237 not out against West Indies in 2015.