Maha: Four held for betting on Australian series

Four persons were arrested in suburban Mulund for allegedly placing bets on the ongoing Big Bash League, which is Australia's T20 cricket league, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a 14th-floor apartment in Sagar Garden society on Tuesday night and arrested Aakash Gutkha alias Kaandi, Dharmesh, Raju and Pratik, an official said.

The police seized 16 cellphones, 16 SIM cards of different companies, two routers and a diary, he said, adding that the accused placed bets through a mobile app.

"The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act," deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said.

The accused were produced in court, which sent them to police custody till December 22.