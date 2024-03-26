Mahipal Lomror aces 'weird' role of Impact Player, adds depth to RCB batting

“As the name suggests, you have to make an impact on the game from the word go. The management had discussed it last night. They told me: ‘If we are chasing, we might use you down the order.’ So mentally, I was prepared.”

During the IPL 2023, RCB had availed the ‘Impact Player’ option in 12 matches out of 14, and Anuj Rawat came in twice as the No. 8 finisher, similar to what Lomror did against PBKS at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.