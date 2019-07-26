Malinga signs off in style as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Malinga signs off in style as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Colombo,
  • Jul 26 2019, 23:14pm ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2019, 00:10am ist
Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga (C) waves to supporters during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (AFP Photo)

Lasith Malinga claimed 3-38 in his farewell match as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series in Colombo on Friday.

Malinga helped Sri Lanka rattle Bangladesh with his opening spell after Kusal Perera's fifth ODI century powered the home side to post 314-8.

Perera hit 111 off 99 balls before Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep (3-51) shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 223 in 41.4 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim made 67 while Sabbir Rahman hit 60 as the duo tried in vain to lift Bangladesh from 39-4.

Earlier, Shafiul Islam claimed 3-62 for Bangladesh and Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-75 in his expensive 10 overs.

Lasith Malinga
ODI
Colombo
Comments (+)
 