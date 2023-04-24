Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up FA Cup final with Man City

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

It will be United's first FA Cup final appearance since losing to Chelsea in the 2018 showpiece

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 24 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 00:50 ist
Manchester United's players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Brighton. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester United will face arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final after beating Brighton 7-6 on penalties in Sunday's semi-final.

Erik ten Hag's side played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Brighton that went to extra-time at Wembley.

Solly March was the only Brighton player to miss in the shoot-out, with Victor Lindelof netting United's winner from the spot.

United will take on City, who beat Sheffield United 3-0 in Saturday's other semi-final, in the final on June 3.

