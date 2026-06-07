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Homesportscricket

Manav Suthar brilliant on debut as India take control against Afghanistan

At stumps, Afghanistan were tottering at 113 for 5 with Suthar recording figures of 3 for 21 in 15.5 overs.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewssportsCricketAfghanistan

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