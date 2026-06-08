Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Manav Suthar offers promise of bright future

A seven-wicket haul in the match against Afghanistan, including figures of 6/33 in the first innings, on debut is the stuff of dreams.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Sunil Joshi
Sunil Joshi
Sunil Joshi
Sunil Joshi
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 17:17 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us