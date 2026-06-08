Manav Suthar offers promise of bright future

<p>Mullanpur: Skill sets are paramount to becoming a successful Test bowler. Equally crucial, however, are the patience and discipline required to thrive in the longest format. It is still early days for Manav Suthar in Test cricket. He is only one Test old, and that came against minnows Afghanistan, who lacked many of the qualities the format demands. The 23-year-old, however, displayed those attributes in abundance, offering plenty of promise for the future.</p>.<p>A seven-wicket haul in the match, including figures of 6/33 in the first innings, on debut is the stuff of dreams. The fact that only 10 Indians have taken five wickets on Test debut since Mohammad Nissar's 5/93 against England in 1932 underlines the significance of the achievement. At the same time, even fewer have gone on to live up to the initial hype. That is where Suthar's challenge lies, but early impressions suggest he possesses the right attitude to endure the rigours of Test cricket.</p>.Manav Suthar gives a trailer of his talent .<p>The biggest lesson from the match, Suthar said, was that consistency is everything.</p>.<p>"You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that's the most important thing in Test cricket," Suthar said during the presentation ceremony.</p>.<p>Discipline: tick.</p>.<p>"It's a format that demands a lot of patience. That's what I've learned -- keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently."</p>.<p>Patience: tick.</p>.<p>The ball came nicely out of his hand, was generously tossed up, drifted beautifully and turned obediently. Suthar bowled this delivery on a loop throughout the match.</p>.<p>"Under pressure, the best ball you can bowl is your stock ball," former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi told DH. The current spin coach at the Centre of Excellence, who has worked with Suthar in the India A setup, believes the youngster relies primarily on his stock delivery, although he also possesses a good arm ball.</p>.<p>"Initially, my focus was on understanding how the wicket was playing. That's why I wanted to rely on my stock delivery as much as possible," Suthar concurred after the match.</p>.<p>"Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments. But the main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible."</p>.<p>Suthar has been part of the India A setup for some time, and Joshi had the opportunity to work with him during the Australia and South Africa series last year. The talent was unmistakable, but it needed some refinement. Chief among the areas that required attention was his run-up.</p>.<p>"Look at his front-foot stride now and how far behind the line he lands," Joshi began. "He used to go over the line. We worked on ensuring that he bowled from behind it, which helps generate better drift, improved revolutions on the ball and a more effective arc.</p>.<p>"He is much more consistent with his run-up now. It has a nice rhythm, and he completes it in one smooth flow, with every aspect working in perfect sync."</p>.<p>For the first time in a while, India have a left-arm spinner in the classical mould -- one with a diagonal run-up and a textbook side-arm action.</p>.<p>"He has started running diagonally now. Earlier, he used to run in straight, but he is much more comfortable going through the line of the umpire and batsman. As a spinner, you need to be side-arm because it helps you create the perfect angles."</p>.<p>Suthar has enjoyed the ideal start to his Test career. However, once veteran Ravindra Jadeja returns to the squad, he may not be the preferred choice, with senior spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar more likely to get the nod. What works in his favour, though, is that he possesses the patience to wait and the discipline to keep honing his skills.</p>