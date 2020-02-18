Manish Pandey returns but Nair remains skipper

With the completion of India's white-ball leg in New Zealand, Manish Pandey returned to the Karnataka squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against hosts Jammu and Kashmir from February 20.

But Karun Nair retained his post as skipper and his deputy was left unnamed. R Samarth was Nair's deputy in their last league game against Baroda last week after Shreyas Gopal, who had led them in the game against Saurashtra, had been demoted.

Pandey, who hasn't played a four-day game for his State-side this season, was named skipper across formats for Karnataka in the wake of R Vinay Kumar's resignation. But after guiding Karnataka to titles in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy and the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pandey's busy international schedule meant Nair, originally Pandey's deputy, led the side in the Ranji Trophy.

Nair guided the side to a third-place finish - behind Gujarat and Bengal - in the cross-pool table after the league stage with 31 points from eight games.

As for the rest of the squad, D Nischal, V Koushik and Pravin Dubey were left out in favour of Pandey, Prateek Jain and J Suchith respectively.

It will be interesting to see who the team management drop to include Pandey, a certainty in the playing XI. Pavan Deshpande and KV Siddharth are the only like-for-like replacements available from the eleven of the previous game. Siddharth, however, does have the edge over Deshpande in that he has performed well over the last three innings with scores of 62, 29 and 29*. It remains to be seen if the team's think tank leaves out struggling leg-spinner Shreyas and repose more faith in Pavan Deshpande's off-spinners.

Squad: Karun Nair (capt), R Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Pavan Deshpande, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham, A Mithun, KV Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, J Suchith, Prateek Jain, Ronit More, BR Sharath (wk).