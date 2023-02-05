Mankading, 'Monkeygate' and other memories from a feisty rivalry

India's first series against Australia was in 1947-48, which was also the first time they played Test cricket since Independence. Though India predictably suffered 0-4 loss, but since that series, a new and most intense rivalry was born.

Here are some of the famous moments from Test matches between the two sides.

'Mankading' came into existence (1947-48): During India's first series in Australia, Vinoo Mankad effected two run-outs in a similar fashion on two different occasions. He first run-out batsman Bill Brown during a match between India and Australia XI. Mankad again ran out the same batsman for backing up during the second Test match in Sydney.

The Australian press termed the run-outs as "Mankading". Since the incident, the now-controversial style of getting batters run out is popularly known as Mankading all over the world.

Also Read — Emphasis on fielding, close-in catching as they could be really important in the series: Rahul Dravid

Vijay Hazare's twin tons (1948): In the fourth Test match of the same series, at Adelaide, where Australia piled up 674. Then, Vijay Hazare scored 116, but India failed to avoid the follow on.

Batting again, India were 0/2 in the first over, Hazare had walked out to bat an hour after he had got dismissed and scored 145 (out of 277), becoming the first cricketer to score Test hundreds on consecutive days.

Bob Simpson's comeback triumphant (1977-78): Bob Simpson, who had retired from the game in 1968, had been hauled out of retirement to lead the Australian side during India's tour of Australia.

After losing the first two Tests, India kept the series alive with comprehensive wins in the third and fourth, but Australia, anchored by Simpson's 100 and 51, won the decider by 47 runs on the sixth day.

First Test win on Australian soil (1977): After losing the first Test by innings and four runs, Bedi Singh Bedi-led India finally managed to register their first Test win in the third match of the series, which came against Bob Simpson's side in 1977 at Melbourne.

Skipper Bedi and B.S. Chandrasekhar's spin magic bowled out Australia for a paltry 164 in the second innings to win the game by 222 runs, and registered their first victory on Australian soil.

Kapil Dev defies pain (1980-81): Australia needed just 143 runs for victory in Melbourne, which was expected to be a cakewalk for the hosts as India was in trouble with Kapil Dev (injured thigh) and Shivlal Yadav (fractured toe) were unavailable, while Dilip Doshi bowled with a fractured ankle.

Despite the odds, India reduced Australia to 24/3 by stumps but Australia were still favourites. Pain-killing injections helped Dev recover sufficiently to take to the field next morning and he took 5/28 to bowl out Australia for 83.

Epic Australia tour of India (2001): The 2001 Test series is regarded among the finest ever played in the history of the sport. The series where Sourav Ganguly-led side had ended a star-studded Australia's record of 16-Test match winning streak.

After losing the series opener, from Harbhajan Singh's hat-trick and VVS Laxman's gritty innings of 281 to an unbelievable 376-run partnership that involved Rahul Dravid - India clinched the second Test match at Eden Gardens, before clinching the Test series in Chennai.

Infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal (2008): During India's tour of Australia in 2008, the second Test in Sydney, remained as one of the most controversial in Test cricket history as former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds and India's iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh were involved in the verbal altercations erupting an infamous 'Monkeygate' controversy.

The former Australian all-rounder accused legendary spinner Harbhajan of making a racist remark towards Symonds, reportedly having called him a 'monkey'.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Mike Procter, the match referee, ruled that Harbhajan had breached Level 3 of the ICC's Code of Conduct and handed a three-Test ban to the Indian spinner.

Warner's tribute to Phil Hughes (2015): David Warner paid homage to Phil Hughes during day one of Australia's fourth Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground - the ground where Hughes died.

Warner kissed the ground when he reached 63 not out, the score Hughes was on when he was fatally injured, and went on to hit a century before being caught out by Murali Vijay.

First series win in Down Under (2019): The Virat Kohli-led India made history by becoming first Asian team to clinch a series in Australia when they beat hosts 2-1. The visitors defeated the hosts 2-1 after the fourth and final Test in Sydney was called a draw due to adverse weather.

Historic win at Gabba (2020-21): Australia's famous stranglehold at Brisbane fortress overcome as Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill combine to complete one of India's most remarkable Test and series victories. It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia has been beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.

Set 328 to win on a day-five pitch against one of the best all-round attacks Australia has fielded in modern times, India stormed to a three-wicket win with three overs to spare.

After rookie Shubman Gill and veteran Cheteshwar Pujara had blunted Australia's attack in the first half of the day, Pant delivered the knockout punches in a partnership with debutant Washington Sundar to seal India's historic win with a boundary to long-off.