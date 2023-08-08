Manoj Tiwary comes out retirement, wants to give 'one more try' to win Ranji Trophy

'I'm an emotional human being and it was an impromptu decision to call it a day that morning (August 3). I had a blank phase in the morning. But at the same time, when I got a realisation and after Dada (Snehasish Ganguly) and my wife spoke to me. Raj-da ke trophy tule dite chai next season (I want to win the Ranji Trophy and hand it over to Snehasish da next season."

"I was flooded by messages and everyone got disheartened at the decision. I was little selfish in making that decision, so my apologies. It was fully a personally decision. Then I realised how could it be an individual decision."

"After hearing all this, I also thought let's try. We have a strong team, coach and support staff. This is our best hope," he added.