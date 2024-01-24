Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20 series, Cummins rested

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia for their Twenty20 series against the West Indies with regular skipper Pat Cummins being rested, the country's cricket board (CA) said on Wednesday.

Australia are hosting West Indies for three T20s between Feb 9-13 as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and US in June.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc are being managed to prepare for Australia's tour to New Zealand, which begins on Feb. 21, CA added.