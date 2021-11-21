Massive 411-run victory margin registered in cricket tournament in Assam

411-run victory margin seen in Assam cricket tourney

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 21 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A cricket team here registered a massive 411-run victory in a local tournament on Sunday, with the state association probing whether it involved any national or international record.

The winning side, State Cricket Academy, posted 481 for 6 in the stipulated 40 overs before bundling their opponents out for 71 in 21.4 overs.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) was looking whether it's the highest score and winning margin by any team in any recognised tournament, a top official said.

The match was played as part of Mahabir Prasad Agarwal Memorial U-16 Inter-Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament 2021, organised by Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), a recognised body of the ACA.

Diwiz Pathak hit 219 runs off 97 balls after State Cricket Academy chosed to bat first, in an innings laced with 15 sixes and 25 boundaries.

He was supported by Varun Jajodia, who managed 104 runs from 64 balls, hitting four sixes and 10 fours in his innings.

In reply, Lokhra Cricket Academy were all out for just 71 runs in 21.4 overs.

The 40-over-a-side tournament got underway on Saturday at the Judges Field here.

“It is likely that the team score as well as the victory margin could be records of sort. We are trying to get it verified," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"It is being looked into and if indeed records have been set, be it in the world or national level, we shall ensure that these are duly recognised,” Saikia said.

Cricket
sports
Assam

