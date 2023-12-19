Masters of the moolah

Rachin Ravindran is another young talent who is making waves in global cricket. Born to Indian parents who migrated to New Zealand for want of a better future, Ravindra, just 24 years old, showed during the World Cup that he indeed is one of the country future stars. An elegant left-handed batter, Rachin is also a good spinner and although all-rounders have seen their value dip in IPL following the arrival of the Impact Player rule, he’s quite a package to be ignored. There could be a handful of suitors for this talented cricketer.