Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Match-fixing scandal | 'Asked Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble about approaches,' recalls Ganguly

The 53-year-said he initially had little awareness of how widespread such practices could be and sought clarity directly from within the dressing room.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 08:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarRahul DravidSourav GangulyMatch Fixing

Follow us on :

Follow Us