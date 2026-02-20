<p>Bengaluru: Mathikere Cricket Club defeated National Cricketers in a nail-biting final by two wickets to lift the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a> Group I - V division league cum knockout tournament for JB Mallaradhya Shield here on Friday.</p>.<p>Rahul Shetty scored an unbeaten 68 off just 50 balls while chasing a modest target of 197 at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a>. Sanjay SS contributed a crucial 70-run knock as Mathikere reached 199/8 in 39.1 overs despite Prasanna Patilkulkarni's spell of 4/40. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup | India left-handers give bowlers sleepless nights: Morne Morkel .<p>Earlier, Sharath KM could make a substantial contribution of 62 runs as the Nationals could only score 196/8 in 50 overs. </p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> National Cricketers: 196/8 in 50 overs (Sharath KM 62, R Mahesh Reddy 34; MS Bhandage 2-26, Rahul Shetty 2-37, Chandru Palandira Aiyanna 2-44) lt to Mathikere Cricket Club: 199/8 in 39.1 overs (Sanjay SS 70, Rahul Menon 30, Rahul Shetty 68 n.o.; Sunil Kumar DH 3-26, Prasanna Patilkulkarni 4-40). </p><p><strong>Result:</strong> Mathikere CC won by 2 wickets.</p>