Mathikere Cricket Club lift JB Mallaradhya Shield after nail-biting win over National Cricketers

Rahul Shetty scored an unbeaten 68 off just 50 balls while chasing a modest target of 197 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 17:15 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 17:15 IST
