Matt Renshaw sent for scans after injuring knee

Matt Renshaw sent for scans after injuring knee

The middle-order batter was trapped leg-before for a first-ball duck as the visitors slump to 177 in the first innings on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Feb 10 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 15:47 ist
Australia batter Matthew Renshaw sent for scans on right knee. Credit: IANS Photo

Matthew Renshaw's further involvement in the ongoing first Test against India was thrown in doubt after the Australian middle-order batter was sent for scans following a knee injury during warm-up ahead of the second day's play here on Friday.

Renshaw, 26, who was picked in the playing XI ahead of Travis Head raising quite a few eyebrows, reportedly left the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium for X-rays, with Ashton Agar coming on as his substitute.

The middle-order batter was trapped leg-before for a first-ball duck as the visitors slump to 177 in the first innings on Thursday.

Also Read — Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Rohit ton fires India to 226/5 at tea

His involvement in the ongoing Test is in doubt following the injury, further compounding Australia's problems in the gruelling series with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also missing the opener due to injuries.

The 32-year-old Hazlewood is also a doubtful starter for the second Test in Delhi from February 17.

Renshaw, who has so far played 12 Tests, returned to the national setup for the third Test against South Africa at SCG in January and was retained in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This is the second time in two months that Renshaw has been hit by bad luck. He was forced to isolate and use a separate change-room during the Test against the Proteas after returning positive for Covid-19.

Australia would be banking on the return of young all-rounder Cameron Green and pace spearhead Starc -- both laid low by finger injuries -- for the second Test to boost their attack and bolster their morale.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket news
Cricket
Australia

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 