<p>Bengaluru: Having returned from a stress fracture and a shin injury and featuring just in his second Ranji Trophy game since February 2024, Vidwath Kaverappa clocked a successful Karnataka comeback against Goa at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shivamogga. </p>.<p>While the 26-year-old conceded that the body felt a little rusty, there were no signs of discomfort as he gradually kept on amping up his speeds as the game progressed. </p>.<p>"I was a little bit rusty. It (bowling) wasn't up to my satisfaction," Vidwath said after Karnataka's game against Goa ended in a draw. </p>.<p>Vidwath, with some assistance from overcast conditions and the surface, kept it simple and went to the unerring line and length that has always brought him success in his career. </p>.<p>The choice of the fourth-stump mantra resulted in a sixth first-class five-wicket haul and also a crucial first-innings lead for Karnataka. </p>.<p>However, the fruits in Shivamogga came from the seeds that were sown at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>"It is a part of life (injuries). Whenever you are going through a good phase, a bad phase is bound to come. It is just how you react to the situation. I knew I wanted to work on a few things (pace, control), so I took it as an off-season and was working at the NCA, which helped me out."</p>.<p>Vidwath has also come to terms with the fact that a setback is never far away, which has helped him take nothing for granted. Not even his spot in the Karnataka side, where he is among the most important assets. </p>.<p>"Wasn't in the best of touches (last season), coming back from a long injury. There are other people as well who are fighting for that spot to represent the team. So I knew I had to work my way back. I was just waiting for the Ranji Trophy to start and it felt good to contribute to the team and get three points on the board."</p>.<p>When asked about his personal evaluation of bowling 31 overs across both innings after a long break, Vidwath said that the body is still not at 100 per cent yet. </p>.<p>"I think I am somewhere around 80% (in terms of fitness)."</p>