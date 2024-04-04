Mayank Yadav can be fast-tracked into international cricket, India have got something special: Stuart Broad

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour, since India have 'got something special' in him.

"I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily (he) has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well," he said.

Broad, however, said Yadav will have to prepare himself for the tough challenges that every player faces.

"Yes, he is going to pick up injuries, he is going to have time out of the game because of the genuine pace that he bowls, but he looks in fantastic rhythm. Two Player of the Match (awards) in his first two IPL games is almost unheard of as a fast bowler," Broad asserted.

"I expect him to play all three formats. I am sure he swings the red ball just judging by his seam position with the white, but we also need to manage expectations around him. He is not going to get a Player of the Match every single game," Broad added.

As a former teammate of England captain Jos Buttler, Broad feels spending time at the crease and not taking extra pressure could help the Rajasthan Royals' batter come out of the slump.

Having ended the last IPL with three ducks in a row, Buttler has not been able to fire yet in this season.