Mayank Yadav: God-fearing West Delhi boy from Sonnet Club stable

"If Ustaadji and Devender bhai had not been around, my son wouldn't have come this far. I wanted him to play cricket but they prepared him for all the big tests," Prabhu couldn't thank the late Tarak Sinha (Ustaadji) and current head coach (Sharma) of the famous Sonnet Club enough for their contribution in his son's development.

The 6 feet 1 inch tall Delhi boy, who has had issues with multiple injuries in his short career, has turned heads with a 156 kmph delivery, the fastest ever bowled in the history of IPL.

"People watch IPL and they only saw Mayank yesterday but those who keep track knew that in last year's Deodhar Trophy, he had bowled a delivery at 155 clicks. It was unfortunate that he suffered from hamstring injury and had to miss the entire Ranji season. I have been saying for past four years that this boy is special," an elated Devender, the man who also shaped the phenomenon called Rishabh Pant, told PTI.

"Last year, twice he called me before IPL games to say that 'sir, I would make my debut today,' and it didn't happen. Today I am very happy. He has made a start but has a long way to go."

The national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar was keen on having a look at him during this year's Ranji Trophy which he was forced to sit out.

Devender recalled the time when Mayank's father, a small-time businessman with a shop in Delhi's Okhla, brought his son to the famous Sonnet Club when he was around 14.

"He looked very frail and didn't even have bowling spikes, but in Sonnet, if we find any boy to be special in terms of talent, kit and equipment is never a problem.

"At 15, with that weak physique of his, he could generate above average pace for his age-group. He has had his share of struggles but he always worked hard.

"He might look lean but he is very strong now with proper nutrition and regimented fitness. He is a pure vegetarian and an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna," Devender said.